Road Dogg Comments On A WWE Character That He Thought Was “Mishandled”

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Elias and “The Drifter” persona.

He said, “Look, I liked ‘The Drifter’ character (that Elias portrayed) as well. I think if we would have stuck to that, been committed and consistent with that kind of drifter psychology, I think it would have done well. I think we didn’t quite understand what we had. So we mishandled it. That’s when you get a new toy and you (rough it up) and that’s what we did and so, we did that several times. You (person who sent in the question) brought up several of them. Thank you so much for doing that. Some of the things I cry about at night and my failures as a creative writer in wrestling.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: