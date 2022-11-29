Road Dogg Comments on Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon’s “Special Relationship”

WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on a recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”

During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed Chris Jericho’s departure from WWE in 2018 to sign with AEW, as well as Jericho’s special relationship with Vince McMahon.

“I don’t know exactly the inner workings,” said Road Dogg. “Chris was one of those guys that had a very special relationship with Vince and so you didn’t always know what went on behind closed doors that you weren’t privy to.”

Road Dogg continued; “It was what it was. It shocked the wrestling world more than it shocked Vince McMahon. I can tell you that for 100%.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: