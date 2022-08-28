Road Dogg Comments on What He Thinks is “Horrible” About AEW

“Road Dogg” Brian James made a comment about how much he would “love” to work backstage in AEW before being brought back to WWE. James discussed the AEW product while making an appearance on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

James said:

“The production of the show, not how you produce and execute the creative, but the production of the show is horrible. I have been very, very open to saying that. From a television point of view, and you can not like me for saying it, you can not like me for whatever you want to not like me for, but WWE is good TV. I think you could bring, I know I could bring, that good TV and execute it from a production and a camera standpoint to them. I just think they have too many people. I lose track of who all they are, They don’t focus on one. They tell the long term story, but the only reason they do that is because each guy’s only on TV every four weeks.”

