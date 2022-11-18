Road Dogg Discusses Bret Hart’s Criticism of Goldberg

It’s no secret that Bret Hart is not a fan of Goldberg. At the Starrcade pay-per-view in 1999, Hart faced Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. During the match, Goldberg kicked Hart in the head, causing “The Hitman” to suffer a severe concussion. As a result, Hart was forced to retire from wrestling.

On the “Oh, You Didn’t Know?” podcast, Road Dogg discussed Hart’s criticism of Goldberg.

“I think you do have to get over it and go, ‘it was an accident, man. Nobody meant to hurt anybody. I know Goldberg … I can’t imagine him having malice in his heart when any of this stuff went down. I see that as an accident, and I see that worthy of forgiveness and I think in time, maybe Bret will do that … In time, I think Bret will find forgiveness in his heart for even Goldberg.”

You can listen to the podcast below: