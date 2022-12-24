Road Dogg Discusses Charlotte Flair Feeling Torn Over Appearing Alongside Ric Flair

Ric Flair had a big influence on Charlotte Flair’s on-screen persona early in her wrestling career, but the day would come when Charlotte would dominate WWE television on her own.

The decision to no longer have Ric as Road Dogg discussed her manager was discussed by Road Dogg on a recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know”:

“You know, I think she was torn, and I don’t think she showed it a lot. But I think she was torn as, this is my time, and this is the prime time of my career. And here I am, in his shadow again, you know what I mean?

“Or I can understand her thinking that, because I relate and that maybe insecurities talking, but maybe I just I just feel like I felt at times, I wish I could just do this on my own. You know what mean? I think it is too, no matter whose father, brother, sister, whatever, like, man, I love teaming with you. But God, I’d love to get out on my own. You know, just and then the band breaks up.”

Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at the premium live event for WrestleMania Backlash in May, Charlotte Flair has been out of action. Although it’s unclear when she’ll make a comeback, she was recently seen training in the ring with NXT talents, Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre.

Charlotte Flair with Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre pic.twitter.com/RejdUVPPxP — TheSpotlightNews.com (@TheSpotlight___) December 2, 2022



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)