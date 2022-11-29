Road Dogg Has High Opinion Of Reigning Title-Holder On WWE Main Roster

Road Dogg Brian James has a high opinion of Austin Theory.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend from the New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X recently spoke on his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast about the reigning WWE United States Champion, offering high praise for the young talent.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how Austin Theory has been getting over with fans by having really good matches despite taking many losses: “If you think about Austin Theory, working on TV a bunch, having great matches but hadn’t won any of them, I don’t think about that. This is where I’m going to anger more people with, is Austin Theory is putting on some, as the kids say, bangers. Don’t you get over by having great matches?”

On how losses don’t define a wrestler getting over with fans: “If wrestling is so good, profitable, and marketable, then why isn’t his ability to wrestle greatly getting him over? I would argue that it is getting him over. The kid is a stud athlete, good-looking, and can go. Sure he’s losing some matches. So has Seth Rollins, and so has everybody. Get mad at me, internet; his character is getting established and he’s going to put on great wrestling matches.”

