Billy Gunn discussed the possibility of “Road Dogg” Brian James, his former tag team partner and WWE producer, joining with AEW during a virtual chat with K&S WrestleFest.

“We’re trying to get him here. He’s got other things going on, his podcast that I have to hear about every single day.”

“No, not reform the New Age Outlaws. If you’ve seen Brian lately, he doesn’t want to wrestle anymore.”

You can check out the chat below: