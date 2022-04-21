Road Dogg: “I’m Still Not 100% Sure The Montreal Screwjob Was All Real”

Road Dogg talked about the Montreal Screwjob during the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast.

The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.

“When you go to the arena and it’s a TV or Pay-Per-View day, you kind of just stick to your match, and at this point, that’s what I did. I remember I wasn’t watching the show at the time. I probably should have been. I could have learned something, but I didn’t see what happened,” he said.

“All of a sudden, everybody was running to the monitors to try to find out what was going down. What I remember that night the most was two things. One, the loogie that Bret spit on Vince McMahon like, holy mackerel, man. Yeah, that was disgusting, but what a shot, what an aim, like it was great. Then I remember staying late at the building and Vince coming out of the locker room with a big red and purple eyeball. From what I understand he let Bret swing on him. I don’t doubt that one bit because that’s the kind of man Vince is.”

“I’m still not 100% sure it was all real, and that’s just me being honest with you. I know I’m cynical because I’m a wrestler, I’m one of the boys, and I think everything’s a work.”