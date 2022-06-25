Road Dogg Lists His Best Accomplishments As Singles, Tag-Team Wrestler In WWE

What are Road Dogg Brian James’ greatest accomplishments during his wrestling career?

The former New Age Outlaw and member of D-Generation X tried answering this question on the latest edition of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode, where Road Dogg looks at his single greatest accomplishment as a singles and tag-team wrestler.

On beating the Road Warriors being his biggest accomplishment as a tag team: “Well, look, I think beating The Road Warriors as a Tag Team is the biggest thing you could possibly do. I think they’re number one. They were number two on my Mount Rushmore. So, I think beating them as a Tag Team is the biggest thing we ever did.”

On his hardcore championship run being his biggest singles accomplishment: “As an individual, I think the Hardcore Championship run was pretty good. It was pretty aggressive. I don’t like to use the word ‘violent’ because Vince told me not to. But it was aggressive and it was a fight every week and it was different than every other match. I just really felt like I could sink my teeth into that.”

H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.