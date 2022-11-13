Road Dogg Looks Back At Infamous Backstage Fight In WWE, Comments On Recent Brawl In AEW

Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new.

One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James.

The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X spoke about this subject during the latest installment of his official podcast, “Oh … You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Casio Kid.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where the New Age Outlaws tag-team member reflects on the infamous hair-pulling fight between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart in WWE, as well as the recent post-ALL OUT media scrum brawl involving CM Punk and The Elite in AEW.

On the Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart fight backstage in WWE: “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up, not really throwing no punches, but Shawn lost a chunk of hair.”

On the recent post-ALL OUT media scrum brawl in AEW involving CM Punk & The Elite: “One just happened not long ago that made the stinking news, and people are getting fired and, holy mackerel, it used to happen all the time … it was just like, ‘Oh, the boys will be boys and they’ll beat each other up, and then they’ll fight together.’ If there’s real animosity in there, that’s a cancer that needs to be extracted.”

