Road Dogg Names Top Five Pro Wrestling Heels Of All-Time

Who are the top five heels in the history of pro wrestling?

On the latest edition of his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend “Road Dogg” Brian James gave his own list.

“I always thought Arn and Ole [Anderson] were the great heel tag team,” Road Dogg said. “I just thought they were so great together. And look, I was young and impressionable. But I thought, ‘Man, Arn and Ole look like they’re beating the crap out of everybody in there.’ I thought they were great heels.”

He continued, “I thought Barry Windham was a great heel, great babyface, too, for that matter. I’m trying to think of other territories too because you gotta think about back in the day with Sheik and Abdullah The Butcher, you know what I mean? People were really scared to death of them. Even The Wild Samoans.”

Rounding out his list was more of a modern pick, as he named “The Viper” Randy Orton as another one of the top heels of all-time.

“So, Randy [Orton] is one of the best… he’s the best television wrestler I’ve ever seen in my life,” Road Dogg said. “He just has the best presence about every movement and every camera shot. He just does it, and they know it, and it’s picture-perfect every time. I just love watching him. I don’t care if he’s a babyface or a heel.”

