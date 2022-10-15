Road Dogg on AEW: “Their Television Show is Not Fluid” and “Things Don’t Connect”

Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James opened up about how the WWE product has changed since Triple H assumed control of creative and AEW during an interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover.

“We just booked a mixed card where both brands are on like a super card. Every match had a great talent. I thought ‘Man, what a freaking show.’”

“It really is all of our top talent. On top of that stack is The Bloodline and Sami Zayn, Sami and Roman in some of those backstage were priceless. And I mean award-winning nominations. I just think there’s some magic there. And it’s commonplace for me to say ‘Well this company’s the best and the other company’s not’ but their [AEW] television show is not fluid. Things don’t connect. And when I watch now I will admit three hours on RAW used to be a challenge. But for the last three months it’s been a joy to watch and a breeze to get through.”

You can check out the complete interview below: