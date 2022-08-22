Road Dogg on AEW’s Production, If He Was Intimidated Writing for Vince McMahon, More

WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg recently spoke with Konnan on his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Road Dogg talking about AEW’s production of their shows:

“The production of the show, not how you produce and execute the creative, but the production of the show is horrible. I have been very, very open to saying that. From a television point of view, and you can not like me for saying it, you can not like me for whatever you want to not like me for, but WWE is good TV. I think you could bring, I know I could bring, that good TV and execute it from a production and a camera standpoint to them. I just think they have too many people. I lose track of who all they are, They don’t focus on one. They tell the long term story, but the only reason they do that is because each guy’s only on TV every four weeks.”

On the lack of video package recaps on AEW shows:

“They can’t put together a good package because they don’t have any good footage to begin with.”

Why Breezango wasn’t given the tag team titles in WWE when they were getting over:

“It was a fight every week just to get them on social media.”

Road Dogg was asked if he was intimidated writing for Vince McMahon:

“He’s intimidating as crap, but I had a good relationship with him. So I couldn’t say, ‘Hey, bro, that fuc*ing sucks’, but I could say, ‘Sir, are you sure we want to do that?’ I always had a rule in my head to make him tell me no, twice. If I felt strongly about something, I made him tell me no twice, but I never made him tell me no a third time.”

“He controls the room when he comes in and that room could be full of Oscar winning actors and professional football players. When he walks in, he controls the room. He knows power gestures and he knows things to do to make himself project power and everyone else project inferiority. Three o’clock in the morning, I might joke around with him a little more than I could at 10 o’clock in the morning. I had a great relationship with him, but he could still come in and shut you down in a minute if he needed to.”

