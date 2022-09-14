Road Dogg on CM Punk: “He’s Not a Nice Person. He’s Not Good”

In the most recent episode of “Oh You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg shared his thoughts on CM Punk.

He discussed the rivalry he had with CM Punk while they were both working for WWE:

“He’s not a nice person. He’s not good. I don’t know. If you’ve been friends with somebody for so long and all of a sudden y’all are in a lawsuit over stuff and you can’t just talk, I don’t understand it. But that’s not the straw that broke the camel’s back. For me, it was when we actually had to work with him in our 2014 run and seeing the attitude that he had towards me and Billy. Granted, we were not Hall of Famers at the time, but we were on our way to be for sure, and we were The New Age Outlaws. At least we’d been there as long as he had, and he showed us no respect. He showed us disrespect. I mean, that was that. You don’t get a second chance at that. I’m showing you respect. Why aren’t you showing me respect?”

“But the truth of it is, dude, respect is a two way street, and if you don’t give it, you dang sure ain’t getting it, not from me. You got one shot at that with me and Billy. He talked to us negatively. If I hadn’t had a job there, like if I wouldn’t have been newly hired, I would have probably fought him. I feel relatively confident that I would have come out on top and this was prior to his training. This was prior to his karate training.”

The statements that Road Dogg made about Punk in his podcast provide a contrast to previous statements. For instance, Becky Bayless made the following statement about Punk earlier this week:

“The CM Punk I know saves puppies and stands up for women’s rights. But that doesn’t sell newsletter subscriptions or get website hits, does it guys? Do better.”

You can watch a clip from “Oh You Didn’t Know” below:



