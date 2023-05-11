Road Dogg On His WWE Draft Appearance, Recalls Having A Gun Pulled On Him During TNA Vignette

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including being a presenter at the WWE Draft:

“I had a blast and I’m being totally honest. To hang out with Shawn, a 30 year story really short, Shawn Michaels was a guy I really wanted to punch in the face for a long period of time, and I was not alone. That’s just a fact. The man today is such a different human being. He brings an energy and a lightness. I love being around him. I could be wrong, but I think the feeling is mutual.”

Having a gun pulled on him during a 3 Live Kru vignette in TNA:

“This particular vignette did have me going into what you would call the hood. There’s people playing basketball. We start to walk into the hood with the video camera in downtown Nashville. So the basketball court clears, and I mean clears of 30 plus people. They don’t want us. They don’t even know us. Who are we? So it clears and a dude rides up on a bike with a gun in his waistband and says, ‘Who you with?’ Truth (R-Truth) stepped up in front and talked to the dude and told him what we were doing and why we were there. (Jeremy) Borash was with us. I think it was Borash that was actually running the camera. It was a very scary moment for me in my life. Truth talked to the dude. We ended up shooting a little more and ended up leaving.”

If working with 3 Live Kru was one of the highlights of his career:

“Yes. For me personally, 100% because I loved the people I worked with. The list goes on, Jeremy Borash and Jeff and Russo and Konnan and Truth and Glenn Gilbertti and Scott D’Amore and just so many that we’re all there and were all on the same team, Abyss, the Dudleys came in at the end. I had a great time and I’m proud of 3 Live Kru. I really am. I like the team. I like the team name. I liked the music we made together. I liked the TV we made together. I didn’t make the most money doing this, but I had a crap load of fun with some good friends of mine.”

