Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon

Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:

If he believes Shane McMahon will return to WWE:

“I don’t think so. I don’t know what happened this last time, but it seemed like something went down that was not cool, and it was the final straw. It will be interesting to see if there is some saber-rattling about ownership, leadership, or any of the above, but I don’t think you’re going to see Shane McMahon in the future.”

Having to argue with Vince McMahon to push AJ Styles when AJ came into the company:

“He didn’t know who AJ was and he didn’t know what he was capable of, and I did. Me pitching him in that way just made him dig in deeper, so we had some serious arguments over AJ Styles.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)