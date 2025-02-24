Road Dogg On Triple H: “He’s The Smartest Dude I’ve Ever Met In The Business”

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed a number of topics including working under WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Road Dogg said, “When he became the guy, and I became a guy under him, he said, ‘You can come to me and say and ask anything or do anything. Just know, sometimes I’m going to say no to you.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I handle that. I don’t have to manage or balance that because he is a solid leader. He’s a solid dude.”

On how Triple H avoids you getting out of line and how he is the smartest dude he has ever met in the business:

“He doesn’t let you — You just be you and he won’t let you get out of line. It’s not like he’ll put you back in it. It’s weird what a solid head on his shoulders. I don’t know where it came from, but he’s the smartest dude I’ve ever met in the business. When it comes to wrestling, he’s the guy.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)