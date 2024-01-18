Road Dogg On What He Would Like To See More Of From Babyfaces In Wrestling Today

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what he would like to see more of from babyfaces in wrestling today:

“I want my babyfaces to be a little more humble nowadays. Everybody’s the king. Everybody’s the queen. Everybody’s the greatest in the game. Everybody’s the greatest of all time. Like, if everybody’s greatest of all time, then nobody’s the greatest of all time. So, pick and choose what you say and who you’re saying it to because I’m not buying it sometimes.”

Who he feels is the best babyface in wrestling today:

“I’m gonna say Cody, but Punk is back and people love Punk. He is kind of the anti-hero. I believe the people believe he speaks for them, and man does that carry weight. I look at Seth Rollins too, and I think he’s doing his best work ever. He reinvented himself as a different kind of character now and has the title. There’s a lot of good baby faces. I also love a good Daniel Bryan, who I don’t know if he’s a heel or a babyface, but he’s always that little guy who will kick your ass and that’s all that matters. I don’t know if you remember when Brock threw him on his head one time and the whole world thought he was out of wrestling again and then he came back to kick Brock’s ass a little bit before getting beat and it was the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s the underdog and he’s that scrappy underdog who can carry his weight and then some. So I don’t know. Probably Cody. I’m gonna go with Cody.”

You can check out the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)