Road Dogg Praised for His “Ability to See the Complete Canvas,” WrestleQuest Update

This week on “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” Casio Kid and Jeff Jarrett discuss WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James’ life and career, from their first meeting, the USWA, the Roadie character, and more. Here are the highlights:

Jeff Jarrett provided an update on the video game WrestleQuest:

“WrestleQuest is being released Q1. That’s going to be a whole big thing. I think we’re up to 13 awards, no kidding. I’m just a small part of the deal. Man, it’s crazy I’m saying this, but it’s literally taken the video game market by storm. It is something that kind of started and when you kind of get into the weeds, and again, I wasn’t a gamer. I’m not a gamer. I’m the wrestling side of this, but as I’ve understood the business more and more and just see the success, I went over to the Japan convention and won some awards over there. You wrestling fans out there, this is not a simulation game like Madden Football or something like that. It’s not a WWE2K type game. It’s storytelling, and this is right up our alley. That’s what this game is, you know, the IP of Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, and the Road Warriors and Jake and on and on and on. It’s a story. It’s Japanese role playing. So it’s gonna be a really cool game. We have our weekly and monthly updating calls and WrestleQuest is super cool, coming out Q1 2023, for sure.”

Jarrett on Road Dogg’s creative abilities:

“I think Brian was the most talented member of DX from a creative perspective, but if you go back and watch different matches, I don’t think Brian gets enough credit for his in-ring skills.”

On whether he realised Road Dogg had an addiction problem in the 1990s:

“I certainly didn’t know that addiction was a disease of the brain. I had zero clue. I didn’t even really give it a second thought about demons. I thought an alcoholic was somebody who lived under a bridge. Brian’s not that. He’s got a job and he’s super talented and this and that. What I know now versus what I know now. Back then, I truly thought Brian just didn’t give a F. He’s an outlaw biker. He’s going to do things my way or the highway. Test me all you want. I don’t care. I was into alcohol but that wasn’t on our test list, but I never really correlated that, okay, I just knew that he did. I chalked it up as not a demon, but that he’s going to do things his way.”

Road Dogg’s thoughts on working behind the scenes for WWE:

“Brian having the ability to see the complete canvas I think is his greatest gift today. I’m saying behind the camera, take a step back and whether it’s when the guy walks out or how the guy walks out, his entrance, how he hits his finish, how he gets his hand raised, how he does certain moves, sequence of moves, just all the artistic creative ability, Brian is a master at curtain talk. He literally can watch something and make little minor adjustments that mean everything.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)