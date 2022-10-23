Road Dogg Questions if AEW Star is Worth the Cost of a Mainstream Song

In a recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James covered a wide range of topics.

During it, Road Dogg discussed how AEW’s Jungle Boy is using a popular song from the 1980s in his entrance theme. AEW President Tony Khan has not been afraid to spend money in order to provide his performers with popular music. The song “Tarzan Boy” was written by Baltimora and is now being performed by Jungle Boy.

“That’s cool and everybody gets to do that, but I ain’t even seen Jungle Boy on TV,” Road Dogg said. “You know what I mean? Is it worth it? The answer to me would be, ‘no,’ and I’m sure people disagree with that who love those entrances. I just, I don’t think it’s worth it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: