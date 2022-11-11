Road Dogg Reacts to Backlash He Received for Criticizing Bret Hart

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James slammed Bret Hart on his podcast, claiming that he was a “better sports entertainer” than Hart. James received negative feedback on Twitter and responded.

“I didn’t mean to stir it up. People are saying, ‘He’s just trolling.’ No, Disco Inferno trolls, I’ve seen his Twitter account. He trolls. These are my legitimate feelings that I thought I put out there as honestly as I could.”

“As an entertainer, if you asked me to go out there and entertain a crowd, I would have different ways to do that than grappling and wrestling. That’s what I meant and I stand by that. If you disagree, cool we can have a conversation. I don’t think it’s an argument worth having because nobody wins, it’s just my opinion.”

“Bret and I have totally opposite philosophies on wrestling. I love the gaga and sports entertainment. I don’t love the ground game. I don’t think I’m in the minority when I say that. I also stated Bret was the most over guy, the first over guy I ever saw. It blew my mind that a wrestler could be that over. I said a lot of things on this podcast that I feel like if people gave it their time…I’m not giving you clickbait, don’t click, I don’t give crap. If you’re interested, and you’re taking time out of your day to comment on social media about how stupid I am, that’s cool. I am pretty stupid, I’ll be honest. I did a lot of dope and got hit in the head with chairs a lot. I don’t have very good common sense. However, I’ve been doing this a minute and I feel it’s okay for me to share my opinion. If it’s not, please let me know. You took the time to comment on Twitter. Give it a listen. You’re going to disagree with a lot of things I say, but surely you’ll understand and identify that I’m saying it with respect and from an honest place. if you don’t, you’re the bad guy in this situation, not me. I just shared my opinion. If you ain’t down with that, I got two words for ya, suck it.”



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for transcription)