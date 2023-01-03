Road Dogg Reacts to Dax Harwood’s Comments About Him in New Video Exclusive

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James responded to Dax Harwood’s comments about him in a new YouTube video exclusive, as seen below.

Dax stated on his podcast that he does not believe Road Dogg liked him from the start because Dax had his match planned for him and Cash against American Alpha at NXT Dallas, Road Dogg offered an idea, and Dax stated that it did not fit the story he wanted to tell:

Road Dogg replied, “It’s not that I didn’t like him the day I met him. It’s that he rubbed me the wrong way. I don’t know if that was something he did, or something that is on me. If it’s on me, I’m in a place in my life where I’m trying to correct those character defects. So if that’s on me, I’ll accept that. But he rubbed me the wrong way from day one. This was after our first interaction. What I saw and what I heard was just what I saw and heard there. “I was telling Gable. I was telling Jason Jordan. I was telling everybody what to do. Road Dogg came over and had an idea and I brushed him off and acted like I knew better.” That’s what happened. I mean, he just repeated it. If I was salty that day, and that rubbed me the wrong way, and I went over and said something negative about him, I could see that happening. 100% I can see that happening with me and with him and with 100 other people the same way.”

Road Dogg’s response to Dax’s claim that Road Dogg went to an unnamed source in the WWE office and proceeded to bury him:

“In our short, brief, first time interaction, you showed me that you knew better than not only me, but all your teammates and all your opponents and the referee and everybody. You knew it all and nobody could tell you anything. So that was my first take. That’s what I relayed to somebody.”

Some fans expected The Revival to make their SmackDown debut in a gauntlet tag team match, but this was not the case. Dax later tweeted that they would not make their debut in a stupid gimmick gauntlet match. Road Dogg then went on Twitter to say that if Dax kept acting like that, he would make sure he didn’t make it to the main roster.

Road Dogg responded, “This is one part where I think he got it right. I shouldn’t be on Twitter responding to people like that. I probably shouldn’t be on here responding to Dax like that to be quite honest with you, but I am because he said something and I can say something back I guess. It’s not that I don’t like you and I didn’t like you from day one. You rubbed me the wrong way dude. First time’s a charm or whatever the old saying is. I don’t know what else to tell you. Then we had this Twitter thing. You’re in developmental, wanting to come up to the main roster, and heel or no heel, I don’t care if you were in character during this, you said, ‘This stupid thing.’ You’re burying the product that you represent. But you don’t represent it yet because you’re not there yet. I could have never stopped you from making it to, and thank you for thinking I have that much power, but I could never stop you from making it to the main roster. You made it to the main roster, you just didn’t make it on the main roster. So I don’t know what else we need to say. You and I just disagree. I think to be quite honest Dax, if we sat down and had dinner, we would agree on way more than we disagree on. We started off on the wrong foot, and if half of that is on me, I’ll accept that half. But if half of it’s on you, are you willing to accept yours?”

Road Dogg, according to Dax, did not thank him for making DX look like a million bucks on RAW 25:

“I understand. I hear you, Dax. I don’t know what we’re to say here or where we’re to go. Like, we started off on the wrong foot and we ain’t got on the right one yet. I’m willing to put the past behind me for sure. But as far as the RAW 25 thing goes, like, I’m sorry. I really am too that I didn’t thank you because I don’t feel like that’s like me. But I also at the same time thought like, well, do you need that? You know what you did. You went out there and you did what you were supposed to do and you did it really well. I didn’t know I needed to thank you and say how great you were in order to get your respect as a human being. But I do apologize for not thanking you and I thank you now publicly for doing that for us. But don’t act like you’re above that, because you were in the ring with a bunch of Hall of Famers, man, and I know you don’t like me, but I was in the ring and I’m a Hall of Famer and I was one of those guys and I’m sorry if that offends you or if I don’t respect the mat enough for you, but I got a different idea about pro wrestling than you do. Mine’s the one that makes a bunch of money and yours is the one that pleases all the boys. I don’t know. Poop in one hand and wish in the other, but we can get past this. We just can’t talk about politics or wrestling with each other, I don’t think, and actually our politics probably aligned too. There’s so many similarities. We’re gonna let this little thing hold us back from, I don’t know? I’d love to be on your podcast. I’d love to have you on my podcast. I think this is an invitation to heal the world, to start with the man in the mirror, and I’m damn sure willing to look at me. Are you willing to look at you? Let’s move forward and let’s get past the gripes of yesterday and make this better and do better as people. If I’ve done something to offend you, like I said earlier, if some of this is mine to own, I own my half. Do you own yours?”

You can watch the complete video below:



