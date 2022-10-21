Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion

In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna.

“He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”

“So the hard part for me was gonna be, what do I do when I get to Billy in my promo and he ain’t there? What do I do? How do I do this? It’s probably more important to bring up Chyna because of her passing and everything, but for me, it was like Billy’s not here, so it felt awkward being in there. But the crowd, when I said the Road Dogg, Jesse James, I don’t even know why I did that because I was thinking I was gonna say something. Then I was gonna say something about Billy or something and I thought, man, this didn’t go too well trying to get him here. If I say something, it might not go well either. I thought man, the best thing I could do right then was just let them say it, and thank God they screamed it. It almost made it okay in my head. In between my head and my heart is a long way sometimes, the longest 18 inches in the world. When I just held the mic up and they screamed Billy Gunn, he was there with me for a moment. He was there with us for a moment, I’m being selfish, but he was a part of it because we made him a part of it. When I say we, I mean the WWE Universe. I just held the mic up and they did the rest. In retrospect, it all went exactly as planned and the people were there for it, and it was as good as we could have gotten without him being there.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)