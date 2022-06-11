Road Dogg Recalls Questioning Vince McMahon About R-Truth and The Miz

Road Dogg recently appeared on “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” to talk about a variety of topics. He talked about R-Truth and how he can turn everything into gold during the interview. He then recalls questioning Vince McMahon about the decision to end SmackDown with The Miz and Truth.

“But he [R-Truth] still looks great, doesn’t he? It’s incredible. Anything he touches turns to gold and that’s just the truth and so, I don’t know if you remember, he main evented SmackDown a couple times where I looked at Vince [McMahon] and said, ‘We’re gonna have R-Truth and Miz main event the show?’ And he said, ‘Just wait till I’m done’ and I swear to God, the ratings went up and everything. It was a two-hour story of Truth messing with — I forget who — Maryse, called her ‘Carmella’ or something, you know what I mean? It was all just some mishaps, step on a rake, it comes up here, and it was a great story, it was two hours. It was not the only time he ever changed my crap and I went, ‘Oh! You’re screwing it up’ and then I watch it and I go, ‘Oh, that was awesome [Road Dogg laughed].’”

You can listen to the interview below:



(h/t to POST Wrestling for quotes)