Road Dogg Recalls Triple H First Pitching To Bring WarGames Match Back At WWE Survivor Series

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has always been a fan of the WarGames match concept.

Road Dogg Brian James knows this well.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X and New Age Outlaws member who has worked behind-the-scenes in WWE for years, reflected on Levesque originally pitching the WarGames gimmick match for WWE Survivor Series years ago on his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode of the show where Road Dogg Brian James touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“Look he’s always wanted to do that, he’s had that in mind, and that’s why we started doing it down there. But yeah, he wanted to do it there. It just wasn’t time yet. And so I don’t disagree with that, we hadn’t had one yet. I don’t think we had had one yet maybe we had at that point.” [NXT had held two WarGames matches in 2017 and 2018, with two more taking place on an NXT TakeOver on the night before Survivor Series]. But I feel like Triple H liked that match a lot more than Vince did. And I think Vince thinks, and rightfully so by the way, this cannot be argued with, it does step on Hell in a Cell a little bit. Like you can’t have those two close together because it’s a huge cage match and a huge cage match and how do you promote and keep special one or the other? So it is a debate to be had. But yeah, Triple H always thought that WarGames was a great, you know, one of Dusty’s creations that was awesome. And he wanted to carry it forward. So yeah, he always had that idea.”

