Road Dogg Reflects On Undertaker’s Undefeated Streak At WrestleMania Coming To An End

Road Dogg Brian James didn’t agree with the decision to end the undefeated streak of The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “Oh, You Didn’t Know?” the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former D-Generation X member spoke about this at length.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he disagreed with the decision: “I disagreed, but again, it’s creative decisions that neither… I don’t want to say they don’t matter, but they don’t,” Dogg said. “My wife was still at the building, I went back [to the hotel] and spent some time with myself, ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me saying ‘Undertaker just lost,’ and I thought she was lying to me.”

On recalling his wife telling him that Undertaker had lost: “I couldn’t get it up on my iPad — I was trying to watch it on my iPad in the room and I couldn’t get it up. She said, ‘He just lost,’ I said, ‘No he didn’t, they’re gonna do something again, start the match over, they’re going to do something.’ I was in denial because I wasn’t in the know on that. So wow, what a moment, I’ll never forget that guy’s face, the fan with the glasses, I think that’s how we all felt.”

On his belief that Undertaker should have never lost the streak: “Looking back on it now, I think we all still kind of feel that way. Yeah, you hitched the wagon to Brock but at what expense? At what cost? Like I said, it really doesn’t matter, but I would’ve [voted] for him to go out clean and not ever lose at a WrestleMania. That would’ve been really cool.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Oh, You Didn’t Know?” podcast with Road Dogg Brian James by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com.