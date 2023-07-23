Road Dogg Reveals It Was Vince McMahon’s Idea To Put James Ellsworth In Main Event Matches

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how it was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s idea to put James Ellsworth in main event matches in the WWE against top talents like AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) as Vince noticed that they did well with the ratings.

Road Dogg said, “And Ellsworth. I’ll tell you whose idea a lot of this stuff was with Ellsworth, and that’s Vince McMahon. Man he saw it, and he was right. When it comes to ratings, which is how you judge if somebody is right or not in the TV business, we did well with Ellsworth. Like it was Ellsworth and AJ, and Ellsworth and Dean Ambrose, what are we doing here? And it was like, ‘No, sir. No, we don’t want to put him in the main event again’, and he’s like, ‘God, you have to’. And he was right. Every week it did better and better, it was like people just had to see what we were going to do here, you know? So yeah, I don’t know. It was a good time.”

