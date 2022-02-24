Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Made Him Change His Look

WWE Hall of Famer and former official “Road Dogg” Brian James recently participated in a live signing with Highspots, and revealed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon asked him to dye his goatee.

James was asked about dying his goatee, and he noted how Vince didn’t like how the gray color looked.

“Vince made me color in my goatee because he said I look too old,” James said. “He didn’t like the gray.”

James was also asked about his favorite character he portrayed over the years. He revealed that he loved being The Roadie, and also revealed that his favorite character in wrestling is Santino Marella.

“I did love The Roadie, my God,” he revealed. “You know what was so good about it, and this is just me being lazy, I didn’t have to do any of the work, you know what I mean? I just got to be outside and try to be entertaining and I would usually feed in and take somebody’s finish, especially when Jeff (Jarrett) was the Intercontinental Champion. No one beat him in any house show, ever. And so I would have to run in at the end for the DQ and then take the, Diesel’s finish or Razor’s finish or whatever.

“But yeah, I love doing that. But I’ll tell you what my favorite character is, Santino Marella. He’s my favorite wrestler in the history of wrestling, ever. When he would go to do the dive and then he would like, change his mind or he would climb to the top, up to the top turnbuckle, and then climb back down. Like that’s entertainment, man.”

Stay tuned for more.