Road Dogg Reveals WWE Asked Him to Be the Best Man at Billy and Chuck’s Wedding

On this week’s episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg’s early days in TNA and more are discussed. According to Road Dogg, WWE asked him to be the best man in the wedding of Billy and Chuck, which took place on SmackDown in 2002.

He said:

“They called me to be the best man at the wedding at Billy and Chuck’s wedding,” he said. “The WWE called me and I had just gotten the gig with TNA. I said, ‘Let me check with TNA and make sure it’s cool.’ Jeff (Jarrett) said, ‘Yeah, you can do whatever you want to.’ I called them back and they were like, Okay, we’re gonna give you such and such amount of money, and I said, ‘Well, that doesn’t sound like a very good deal. You want me in that picture for something, don’t you? I’d appreciate it if you double that and then we’ll have a conversation.’

Road Dogg continued, “Then they were like, ‘Oh, we heard you are hard to deal with.’ I said, ‘You called me to be in the thing. Somebody threw my name out there. Now I want you to pay me like somebody threw my name out there and not like y’all picked a friggin name out of a hat.’ They were coming to me and literally low balled the fire out of me to try to see if I would bite because I was desperate. They know when you’re down, I can offer him less money. So that’s business acumen, just heartless. I turned it down and didn’t go. It was because they wouldn’t give me what I asked for and I didn’t ask for anything incredible. It was just double what they offered me.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)