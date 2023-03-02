Road Dogg Says Becky Lynch Was One Of The Few Talents To Contact Him After His WWE Release

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I’ve said many times, there ain’t much real in this industry, but when your name comes up in that conversation, creative leanings or not, that’s a pretty cool conversation for you to have your name come up in a Hall of Fame. It’s one of the most real nights in professional wrestling.”

James also gave his thoughts on Becky Lynch:

“I always really liked Becky Lynch. I always really thought that her being, was cool. She was beautiful. That accent. She can work. She carried herself cool. There was just something about Becky that said Superstar to me early on and so I utilized her in that way. When I got released, she was one of the only people, and of course, I got a lot of calls, but she was one of the only talent-wise that called me and said, ‘What happened?’ It blew my mind that she gave a crap enough about me to call and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry.’ You go and the machine moves forward, and some people get left behind, and on that day, it was me. But yeah, I’ve seen something special in her since day one.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)