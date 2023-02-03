Road Dogg Says Damian Priest Will Be a Universal Champion One Day, Praises Dominik Mysterio

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including praising Dominik Mysterio for becoming one of the most hated heels in the company.

“I’ll tell you who’s really impressed me the most lately is Damian Priest,” Road Dogg said. “He has come so far. You can say what you want about Dom Mysterio. He’s got the most heat than anybody in the company right now. I see the live events and read the reports, so I know. He’s actually coming into his own and the in-ring stuff too, and really hanging out with the right crowd, that’s for dang sure and doing the right things. Think about the people that Damian Priest is surrounded by, Finn Balor, Rhea, Dom, he’s even in that group stepping out and shining. I predict he’ll be a Universal Champion one day. I do believe that and I believe he could carry it.”

