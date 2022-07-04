Road Dogg Says He Would “Love” to Work Backstage in AEW

Former WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the possibility of working with AEW during an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast.

“I wanted to keep my relationship with (WWE) really good even if I went somewhere else to work. Which, I’d love to do that. I’d love to work with promo guys backstage at AEW because it’s just new talent — Well, half of them are NXT talent I’ve worked with in the past, but I would love to do something challenging, you know what I mean?”

Road Dogg was also asked if he has been to an AEW event yet…

“I have not been there at all. I was looking forward to the opportunity in Vegas, but I ended up canceling my show out there, so I didn’t end up going.”

You can check out the interview below: