Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Never Saw Any Of The VKM Skits In TNA

Road Dogg talked about his negative comments towards WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels while in TNA Wrestling during the latest edition of the “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast.

Dogg and Billy Gunn formed the Voodoo Kin Mafia, which is the same initials as Vincent Kennedy McMahon, where they took shots at WWE. Dogg said them trashing WWE was due to his addictions:

“I had hard feelings against WWE. It was all of my own volition and I never realized that until post WWE career and sobriety kicked in that I realized and I look back and we’re like, ‘Oh, God, what was I doing?’”

“But we were angry. Billy was angry. I was angry. Of course, we were both in active addiction as well. I don’t think Billy minds me telling you that because we’ve both been sober for over 11 years now. So we’re doing well. But look, we were both not good personally. We were doing what we could do professionally. Vince (Russo) came in with an idea that we could sink our drug addled teeth into and we were making a pay day. We weren’t getting rich but we were getting paid,” he continued.

Dogg talked about why he was angry at the company, which was his departure.

“It would be sexier if I told you they did this to me and they did that to me. What they did for me was they provided a great living for my family. They always took care of me at every stop, at every problem, around every corner. I was a drama king because I was on drugs and they took care of me a great deal. Then I became a liability and so they were like, ‘Okay, I gotta let you go.’”

“They did nothing wrong to me. This was all of my own doing. This was me and my addiction, and my lack of coping skills, and I didn’t know how to live life. I’d gone through life like a hurricane with horns. I was destructive and destroying every relationship, both personal and professional I had at this period of time. Yes, there were some good times in wrestling in between there, but this was a bad time for me.”

Road Dogg said he had a conversation with Triple H about what he said when he returned to WWE.

“There was a strange conversation between Hunter and I that took place. Vince never said a word and Shawn never said a word. But Hunter and I had a conversation in Baltimore. I remember it because I was very uncomfortable during it.”

“But I told him, ‘Hey, man, I was an act of addiction and I needed to pay the bills, so I would have said that stuff about my mama if they had told me to. I didn’t mean none of it. I’m not gonna fight you now.’”

“It was weird, but it kind of needed to take place. I’m glad he brought it up. He was the only one that ever brought anything like that up. Yeah, we did all that and then went back. He’s (Vince McMahon) a smart businessman. People can think what they want to, but he’s a smart businessman. If you still can make me money or you could help my company make more money, yeah, I’ll take you back.”

Road Dogg stated he knows McMahon never saw any of the TNA skits:

“Truth be told, I guarantee Vince never saw a bit of it. I know that. I didn’t ask him that. I wasn’t about to because he didn’t bring it up so I wasn’t going to either, but I guarantee you he never saw one piece of that, and rightfully so. Why would he bother himself with that?”