Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Wasn’t a Fan of Popular WWE Star

On the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Clash of Champions 2017 and some of the stars who were regularly featured on TV during that time.

When asked if Vince McMahon liked Rusev Day, Road Dogg responded:

“We saw Rusev Day getting over,” Road Dogg said. “I honestly don’t know what happened to Rusev Day. One day, we were pushing it and the next day we weren’t. When I say we weren’t pushing it didn’t go away. It didn’t just disappear. We just weren’t doing anything with it anymore. Every time I would pitch something, it would get shot down. So I don’t know what happened.”

Road Dogg continued, “I’m not going to say anything because the last time I said something, I got a phone call and I’m not gonna have that happen again. But honestly, I don’t know what went down that all of a sudden we stopped running with it because it was going really well and I think it was getting over. I don’t know if Vince was a fan of Aiden English. I feel comfortable saying that.”

WWE released English (real name Rehwoldt) in 2020. The 35-year-old joined Impact Wrestling as a color analyst and competed in a few matches before quitting wrestling in August.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)