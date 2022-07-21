Road Dogg Believes Vince McMahon Would Use MJF as a Manager in WWE

Former WWE Producer Road Dogg recently spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone’s podcast for Sportskeeda for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Road Dogg discussed what he believes would happen to MJF if he switched from AEW to WWE. MJF is thought to be under AEW contract until January 1, 2024.

Because he wouldn’t have the same level of power as in AEW, Road Dogg said he doesn’t think MJF will advance very far in WWE:

“I don’t think he would work within the same parameters, and if he didn’t, he wouldn’t be there. He’s not a huge guy. His in-ring work is good. He’s not going to move the needle or anything, I don’t think, but nobody does these days so I’m not really talk-dogging him too much. But yeah, he has a lot of creative control right now and maybe they (AEW) took some away from him and that’s where he’s at. We’ll see when he comes back and where they go. But yeah, I don’t think he makes it too far in the WWE.”

“I think Vince, in my mind, would use him as a manager, like the next Paul Heyman or something like that. I met the kid and spent a day with him at an autograph signing. He’s a pleasure, he was respectful, and I loved it and I loved the kid. We’ll just see what happens when he returns.”

