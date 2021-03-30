Road Dogg’s Wife Says His “Heart Is Good” After Hospitalization

“Road Dogg” Brian James is apparently doing much better after suffering an apparent heart attack last week.

James’ wife Tracy took to Facebook this morning and provided the following update-

“Wanna give everybody an update I just got the best birthday ever!! my husband has no blockages and he’s getting to come home today we still have some doctor visits to take him to but his heart is good. Thank you all so much for all the prayers I do believe in that”

As reported over the weekend, James’ wife announced that he had suffered an apparent heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando, where he was working the WWE NXT TV tapings. She later posted an update and noted that James’ kidney tests came back clear.