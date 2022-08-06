Road To AEW Battle Of The Belts III Preview For Tonight’s Special Event (Video)

The road to AEW Battle of the Belts III is about to wind down.

Ahead of the third installment of the AEW on TNT series, “Battle of the Belts,” the company has released a special video preview for the show.

On Friday, All Elite Wrestling released a video preview looking at tonight’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III event on TNT via their official YouTube channel.

The preview is dubbed, “AEW Road to Battle of the Belts III, and features a look at some of the top matches scheduled for tonight’s special event, such as the ROH Championship showdown between Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita, the TNT Championship tilt with Wardlow defending against Jay Lethal, as well as the Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Watch the complete “AEW Road To Battle Of The Belts III” preview for tonight’s special event on TNT via the video embedded below courtesy of the official AEW YouTube channel.

If you can’t wait until the show tonight on TNT to find out what happens at the special event, check out our AEW Battle Of The Belts III Spoilers for this evening here at PWMania.com!