Road To AEW Dynamite In West Virginia (Full Episode Video)

The road to this week’s AEW programming has begun.

On Tuesday, the company released the latest installment of their “Road To” series, which previews the upcoming shows on Wednesday and Friday night.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS and AEW Rampage on TNT shows, the company released their “AEW Road To West Virginia” documentary-style special.

Check out the complete nine-minute video breaking down Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson and other action scheduled for this week via the video embedded below.