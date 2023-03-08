Road To AEW Dynamite: Sacramento Special For Tonight’s Post-Revolution Show (Video)

The fallout from AEW Revolution 2023 goes down tonight.

Coming off of the AEW Revolution premium live event over the weekend, AEW Dynamite goes down tonight from Sacramento, CA. Ahead of the show is the latest “AEW Road To” documentary series.

Featured on the “AEW Road To Sacramento” special for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is a look at the TNT and All-Atlantic title matches, as well as the fallout from AEW Revolution 2023.

Watch the complete episode via the YouTube player embedded below