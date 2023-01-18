Video: Watch Road To AEW Fresno For This Week’s Dynamite

The road to AEW Dynamite: Fresno is winding down.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Fresno, California, All Elite Wrestling has released the latest installment of their “Road To” documentary-style preview series.

Focusing on the return of Adam Cole, Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager and Bryan Danielson’s continued quest to earn his way to an AEW Championship shot against MJF, “AEW Road To Fresno” can be seen in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Fresno, CA.