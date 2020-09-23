Road Warrior Animal Passes Away At 60

The official Twitter account for WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal announced this morning that he has passed away at the age of 60. Full details will be released later today by the family.
Here is the full tweet made this morning by his official account-
At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush
