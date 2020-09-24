Road Warrior Animal Tributes On AEW, Paul Ellering Pays Tribute, More On Animal

As noted before, there were multiple tributes to WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal during last night’s WWE NXT episode. The pro wrestling legend passed away yesterday at the age of 60.

There were also tributes to Animal during last night’s AEW Dynamite episode. The show opened up with a graphic in memory of the former Tag Team Champion, and NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa later wore Animal face paint for her match. Rosa teamed with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida to defeat Ivelisse and Diamante.

The tributes to Animal continue to come in from around the pro wrestling world and outside of the business.

NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers responded to a tweet on Animal’s passing and wrote, “My favorite tag-team of All-Time bro!! Forever Hawk & Animal”

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, who managed his friends The Road Warriors for years, also paid tribute to Animal on Twitter.

“Today we lost the engine of the train LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk,” Ellering wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart also remembered Animal with an Instagram post, noting how Animal was there for him over the years.

“So sad to lose another dear friend. It was only last December in Anchorage that I got to see “Animal” Joe Laurinaitis of the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom. We spoke at length about being two of the few left from our generation. Over the years whether it was my fight with cancer, the loss of my brother Smith or Jim Anvil Neidhart, he was always there for me. Joe was a good man and I’ll miss him. All of “the boys” will be there to greet him at the gates. My thoughts and prayers to his family,” Hart wrote.

On a related note, Animal’s wife Kim has given permission to Collar & Elbow for a new Animal tribute t-shirt to be released. All proceeds from the shirt will go to Animal’s family. The $24.99 “R.I.P. Animal” t-shirt also includes “1960-2020” on the front. You can purchase the shirt at this link, and see a photo below.

“We’ve worked directly with Animal’s wife Kim, and have designed a commemorative shirt. 100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go to Road Warrior Animal’s family,” Collar & Elbow noted on their website.

Below is a photo of the Animal tribute t-shirt below, along with the related tweets and Instagram posts:

Thunder Rosa paying tribute to the late Road Warrior Animal with her face paint tonight on AEW Dynamite. Classy touch by the NWA World Women’s Champion. Major respect @thunderrosa22 👏#AEWDynamite #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/5NI0Cej2zw — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 24, 2020

We’ve worked directly with @RWAnimal ‘s wife to design this commemorative shirt. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Joe’s family. pic.twitter.com/2LYzeOIogA — COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) September 23, 2020

My favorite tag-team of All-Time bro!! Forever Hawk & Animal — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020