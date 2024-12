WWE Director Of Longterm Creative Rob Fee spoke with Dead Meat on a number of topics, including how the debut of RAW on Netflix will be a WrestleMania-like caliber show.

Fee said, “You guys should definitely try to go to that show. It’s gonna be WrestleMania-adjacent. You have to go. If there’s one show to go to, it’s this one.”

You can check out Fee’s comments in the video below.