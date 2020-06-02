Rob Gronkowski Done With WWE, Seth Rollins Comments On Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik

– As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Rob Gronkowski lost the WWE 24/7 Title back to R-Truth.

Gronk is no longer contracted to WWE and a rumored Summerslam match will not be taking place, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com. Giri noted the following:

“According to a source familiar with the situation, Gronkowski had a release clause in his contract that he exercised since he is returning to the NFL to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming season.”

There is still a no-compete clause in his contract following his release but no timeframe has been made public yet.

Rob Gronkowski was only with the company for 10 weeks where he won the 24/7 and helped host WrestleMania.

– During the episode of RAW Talk that aired after RAW, Seth Rollins commented on Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik:

“I’ve seen him make his way between these ropes. I’ve seen what he is capable of. There is a bright future awaiting Dominik, and I know just the person who could lead him to that future.”

There has been recent internet speculation about Dominik turning heel against his father.