Rob Gronkowski Possibly Returning To Play In The NFL

WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski could be returning to the NFL soon. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that talks are currently underway between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Gronk to be traded to the Bucs. The retired tight-end would play for the Bucs, along with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who also recently signed with Tampa. Schefter noted that the two teams are talking about Gronk’s potential return to play ahead of this week’s NFL Draft.

Gronk recently signed a WWE deal and it was reported that the contract was for him to wrestle. Gronk, who hosted WrestleMania 36 Night One and Night Two, won the 24/7 Title from his good friend Mojo Rawley during Night Two. It’s believed that WWE has had plans for Gronk to wrestle his first big match at SummerSlam in Boston this August. There’s no word yet on what a NFL return would mean for Gronk’s WWE future, but he reportedly has 1 year and $10 million left on that contract with the Patriots.