Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Signs With WWE

It was announced on WWE Backstage that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski is “deep in talks” with WWE and is close to signing a deal with the company. Gronkowski, who was part of the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33, is expected to be part of this year’s Wrestlemania and TheWrap.com has seemingly confirmed the signing:

“Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has officially signed with WWE, an insider told TheWrap exclusively. The ex-NFL great is set to debut one week from Friday, on the March 20 “SmackDown.”

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently appeared at Gronkowksi’s Superbowl beach party. Triple H also publicly invited Gronkowksi to attend this year’s Summerslam.