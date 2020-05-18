Rob Gronkowski Set For “The Late Late Show”, Michelle McCool On “Post-Mortem” Special, Xavier Woods

– WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on “The Late Late Show” this Thursday, May 21st.

– Xavier Woods tweeted the following, hyping up the UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands livestream for the UUDD channel. The livestream is set for Thursday, May 21st at 10AM EST and features Woods vs. Tyler Breeze. Woods said,

“We are gonna livestream #BOTB this Thursday!!! Breakfast and a chat first then @MmmGorgeous will book his show (Vengance) and y’all get to vote on the stipulation of the main event LIVE! Then we all watch the ppv together ☺️ THIS THURSDAY AT 10am!!! On @UpUpDwnDwn #GmMode”

We are gonna livestream #BOTB this Thursday!!! Breakfast and a chat first then @MmmGorgeous will book his show (Vengance) and y’all get to vote on the stipulation of the main event LIVE! Then we all watch the ppv together ☺️ THIS THURSDAY AT 10am!!! On @UpUpDwnDwn #GmMode https://t.co/bmzfnbEC4e — Austin Creed – Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 17, 2020

– Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool will be appearing on The Last Ride: Post-Mortem special tonight on the WWE Network. Of course, McCool and ‘Taker are married in real-life.

We'll be joined by a very special guest this Sunday after Chapter 2 of #TheLastRide airs on @WWENetwork. Questions for @McCoolMichelleL? Go. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wi7SO20cRd — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 15, 2020

– You can check out this week’s edition of “Superstar Home Cooking” below. In this week’s episode, WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton cooks up a steak: