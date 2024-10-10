Rob Van Dam Addresses His Current Relationships With WWE And AEW

Rob Van Dam discussed his current relationships with AEW and WWE during an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast.

RVD said, “So I’m not under contract with AEW. I sign a per-match contract with them, which I’ve done five, maybe six times. And it’s only wrestling. The first time that I talked to Tony Khan about doing this, a factor was that I still have a WWE Legends deal. So my use to AEW would be limited — as far as, like, they can’t put me on video games, action figures, stuff like that. So you could say it’s limited on both ends — or you could say I got both ends going, best of both worlds. Or you could just say RVD does whatever he wants.”

