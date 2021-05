There was a special viewing of Rob Van Dam’s new WWE ICONS documentary at the 2300 Arena (ECW Arena) this past Sunday, May 16th.

During the event, several ECW alumni including Rob Van Dam, The Sandman, Bill Alfonso, and The Blue Meanie paid tribute to New Jack. There was a moment of silence and then New Jack’s music played as the audience chanted his name.

Here is a video of the tribute from Anthony Alimondo: