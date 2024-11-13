Rob Van Dam Believes Vince McMahon Revived ECW To Destroy It

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a number of topics including how he believes former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon revived ECW to destroy it.

RVD said, “When WWE brought ECW back, there was several times there that could have been taken as evidence that they were just bringing it back to destroy it. I mean Vince [McMahon] was wearing the belt, and they changed all the OG’s with The New Breed… To me, they were making a statement there, and I know Vince didn’t like it when the fans would chant ECW during his shows when some of us [that] are represented were in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.